An 85-year-old woman was struck by a car and killed while attempting to cross Hempstead Avenue Tuesday evening in West Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

Police identified the victim as Irene Zambardino of Westbury and said she was pronounced dead at a hospital at 11:10 p.m.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. when police said a northbound 2012 Toyota Yaris struck Zambardino as she attempted to cross from the east side to the west side of Hempstead Avenue near McKinley Street. Police said the driver, identified only as a 56-year-old woman, immediately stopped and called 911.

Investigators conducted a brake and safety check on the car, which police said was later released to the driver.

No charges have been filed, though police said the investigation is continuing.