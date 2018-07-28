TODAY'S PAPER
Man charged with impaired driving after fleeing traffic stop, police say

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the West Hempstead chase, police said.

Anthony Grassi of Floral Park was charged Friday

Anthony Grassi of Floral Park was charged Friday with counts including criminal possession of a controlled substance and assault, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Nassau County police arrested a Floral Park man and charged him with intoxicated driving and possession of cocaine after he led police on a chase through West Hempstead, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a car weaving through lanes about 8:25 p.m. on Hempstead Turnpike near Broadway, authorities said.

The driver, Anthony Grassi, 21, stopped, but ran away from his car until officers chased after and captured him nearby, police said. Two officers suffered minor unspecified injuries during the pursuit and were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police said Grassi was impaired while driving and had in his car 84 small bags of cocaine, a measuring scale and a canister of pepper spray.

Grassi was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of assault, driving while ability impaired and traffic violations.

He was held overnight and scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

