Long IslandCrime

Photos from the scene of the Stop & Shop shooting in West Hempstead

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, authorities said.

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where
Credit: John Roca

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where a perp who shot 3 people at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead is barricaded on Terrace Ave and Jackson Ave in Hempstead April 20, 2021.

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where
Credit: John Roca

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where a perp who shot 3 people at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead is barricaded on Terrace Ave and Jackson Ave in Hempstead April 20, 2021.

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where
Credit: John Roca

Nassau County SWAT team surrounds the building where a perp who shot 3 people at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead is barricaded on Terrace Ave and Jackson Ave in Hempstead April 20, 2021.

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting
Credit: Jim Staubitser

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting at the Stop and Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, April 20, 2021.

Nassau County police at scene of Terrace Ave
Credit: Jim Staubitser

Nassau County police at scene of Terrace Ave and Jackson St. in Hempstead, April 20, 2021.

Nassau County police at scene of Terrace Ave
Credit: Jim Staubitser

Nassau County police at scene of Terrace Ave and Jackson St. in Hempstead, April 20, 2021.

Nassau County Police interview employees at scene of
Credit: Lou Minutoli

Nassau County Police interview employees at scene of a shooting at the Stop and Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, April 20, 2021.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was named as a person
Credit: NCPD

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was named as a person of interest by police in the shooting at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop.

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting
Credit: Lou Minutoli

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting at the Stop and Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, April 20, 2021.

This aerial photo provided by WABC shows police
Credit: AP

This aerial photo provided by WABC shows police responding to the scene of a shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday there had been shooting at the Long Island supermarket and that the suspect has not been apprehended. (WABC via AP)

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting
Credit: Jim Staubitser

Nassau County police at scene of a shooting at the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead Tuesday.

 

