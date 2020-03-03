A convicted felon from West Hills who owns a chimney business in Plainview was arrested by federal agents after they served a search warrant at his home Thursday that turned up a 12-gauge shotgun, authorities said.

Special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recovered a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun at Abraham Finkler's home, according to a complaint filed against him in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Central Islip.

Finkler, 38, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a spokesman for the court said. Finkler was released Friday on $250,000 bond following an appearance before Magistrate Judge Anne Shields, the spokesman said.

The federal complaint said Finkler has multiple felony convictions in Nassau County including a 2001 case of third-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm. He also has a 2007 conviction for possession of explosives without a license. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation in that case, officials said.

Reached for comment Saturday, Finkler said, “I appreciate and respect the United States government and their ongoing efforts to ensure our safety."

Finkler’s Hauppauge-based attorney Joseph Ferrante could not be reached for comment.

Finkler owns Lifetime Chimney Supply LLC, a manufacturer of stainless-steel chimney liners in Plainview.

Last year, Lifetime received tax breaks from Nassau County to expand in Plainview instead of New Jersey.

The company built a 22,000-square-foot warehouse next to its office and plant at 171 East Ames Court. The $2.7 million project was expected to add at least 12 people to the payroll of 44, records show.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency, citing Lifetime’s rapid employment growth, awarded the company a sales-tax exemption of up to $130,000 on the purchase of construction materials and a 15-year reduction in property taxes, among other incentives.

“I’m aware of the situation,” IDA chairman Richard Kessel said Friday, referring to Finkler’s arrest. “I’ve discussed this with our counsel. We plan to review the matter,” he said.

Lifetime’s sales were expected to increase by $2 million per year because of its expansion, according to IDA records.

In the case that led to Finkler's conviction for illegally possessing explosives, police found several hundred pounds of illegal fireworks crammed into the attic of his then-Syosset home in 2006, police said at the time.

Nassau police began investigating Finkler after receiving a tip he was selling fireworks at his home, officials said at the time.

When they raided the home, they found more than 200 pounds of fireworks and a cache of long-barrel firearms, police said. Investigators also found 10 pounds of marijuana, officials said. Finkler’s then 16-month-old baby slept in a room near the fireworks and where the guns were stored, police said.

With John Valenti