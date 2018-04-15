TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man at Riverhead motel had multiple weapons

Russell L. Kirk, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was

Russell L. Kirk, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was in possession of several semi-automatic handguns, police said. Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A West Virginia man faces multiple weapons-possession charges after he was found with several handguns at a Riverhead motel, police said Sunday.

Riverhead police said they received a call from an employee at the Greenview Inn on West Main Street at noon Saturday saying that he had recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the premises.

Following an investigation it was determined that Russell L. Kirk of Fairmont, West Virginia, was in possession of a loaded Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and two loaded Taurus 45 cal. semi-automatic handguns, police said.

Police said one of the handguns was stolen in West Virginia. Additional details were not immediately available regarding Kirk’s age, exactly where in the motel the guns were found, and whether he had been staying at the motel.

Kirk had been working in Riverhead, police said, but no information was provided about his employment.

Police said Kirk is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

