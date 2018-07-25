TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

2 stole more than $24G of phones, tablets from Westbury BJ's, police say

Nassau detectives responded to an alarm shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the BJ's on Brush Hollow Road and found the Verizon kiosk had been broken into, cops said.

Mark Hoousendove, left, and Donald Hayes are charged

Mark Hoousendove, left, and Donald Hayes are charged with grand larceny in connection with a theft at a Westbury BJ's, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com
Print

Two men have been charged with stealing nearly $25,000 in electronics from the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Westbury on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

Detectives responded to an alarm shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the BJ’s on Brush Hollow Road and found the Verizon kiosk had been broken into, police said. Authorities said cellphones and tablets worth more than $24,000 were taken.

Nassau police arrested Donald Hayes, 38, of Oyster Bay and Mark Hoousendove, 52, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, on Tuesday night, police said.

Both men are charged with grand larceny, police said. Hoousendove also faces an unrelated warrant charge for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Hayes and Hoousendove will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Pablo Villavicencio, outside his home in Hempstead the LI pizza delivery driver thanks supporters at home
Roslyn Harbor officials said they will hold a Village trustees seek to regulate use of tents
UFC fighter Conor McGregor, center, arrives at Brooklyn UFC’s McGregor due in court on Thursday
Showers Wednesday were expected to spread over the Forecast: Showers, possible downpours today
The new Himalaya ride at Fun Station USA LI fun center adds new ride
Daniel Riemenschneider was charged Monday with robbery and Cops: Gunman charged in 7-Eleven robberies