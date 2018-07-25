Two men have been charged with stealing nearly $25,000 in electronics from the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Westbury on Tuesday night, Nassau police said.

Detectives responded to an alarm shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the BJ’s on Brush Hollow Road and found the Verizon kiosk had been broken into, police said. Authorities said cellphones and tablets worth more than $24,000 were taken.

Nassau police arrested Donald Hayes, 38, of Oyster Bay and Mark Hoousendove, 52, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, on Tuesday night, police said.

Both men are charged with grand larceny, police said. Hoousendove also faces an unrelated warrant charge for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Hayes and Hoousendove will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.