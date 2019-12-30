TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police looking for suspect in burglaries of 4 Westbury businesses

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are looking for a burglar who didn't just steal cash from four Westbury businesses Sunday. He stole their cash registers, as well.

Nassau County police said the suspect hit a Pizza Hut, The Cheesecake Factory, Everything Christmas and the Toy Terrace Holiday Express stores, stealing the registers in each case.

The spree began, police said, when the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, used a flower pot to break the front door of the Pizza Hut at 61 Old Country Road around 2:30 a.m. He then entered the store and took the cash register, which police said contained “an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.”

The suspect then went to The Source Mall, located at 1504 Old Country Road, where police said he broke into the other three stores, stealing cash registers and cash from each.

Police said the suspect was about 5-foot-10 and wore a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball hat and black sneakers. He had a gray back pack as well, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the burglaries to call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police at scene where a bicyclist Police: Bicyclist injured after Lindenhurst crash
Superintendent Eudes S. Budhai talks with students in Westbury getting relief: new wing, ninth-grade academy
From left, Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata, Amityville Mayor Babylon elected officials look back and forward
Dr. Gregson Pigott at Suffolk County offices in Suffolk health nominee aims to target health disparities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. A benefit preserved in new Suffolk health care deal
Under a proposal by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo proposes more restrictions on vaping
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search