Police looking for suspect in burglaries of 4 Westbury businesses

Police are looking for a burglar who didn't just steal cash from four Westbury businesses Sunday. He stole their cash registers, as well.

Nassau County police said the suspect hit a Pizza Hut, The Cheesecake Factory, Everything Christmas and the Toy Terrace Holiday Express stores, stealing the registers in each case.

The spree began, police said, when the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, used a flower pot to break the front door of the Pizza Hut at 61 Old Country Road around 2:30 a.m. He then entered the store and took the cash register, which police said contained “an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.”

The suspect then went to The Source Mall, located at 1504 Old Country Road, where police said he broke into the other three stores, stealing cash registers and cash from each.

Police said the suspect was about 5-foot-10 and wore a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball hat and black sneakers. He had a gray back pack as well, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the burglaries to call either 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.