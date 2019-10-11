An admitted Latin King gang member faces arraignment Friday after, Nassau County police said, he was extradited from Memphis, Tennessee and charged with his alleged role in an armed 2018 home invasion in Westbury.

Police said Major Case Bureau detectives and the Gang Investigation Squad arrested Jose Tejada, 37, of Memphis, charging him with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, first-degree and second-degree burglary and first-degree and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the home-invasion burglary occurred at 4:22 p.m. on July 26, 2018.

The location of the home has not been released in order to protect the victim, who has been identified only as a 50-year-old man. Police said the target was a man, whose identity also has not been released, who had rented a room from the victim.

Detectives said Tejada and two accomplices confronted the victim, forced their way into the home, displayed handguns and forced the 50-year-old to the floor. During the home invasion, police said, a television and gaming console were taken.

Police previously arrested another man they described as a Latin King member. The third man is still being sought.

The man previously arrested, identified by authorities as Julio Vasquez, 24, of Bridgeport, Conn., also is charged with first-degree and second-degree burglary, as well two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and first-degree and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Court records show Vasquez was arrested and arraigned Sept. 18 in First District Court. Records also show he was ordered held on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail, neither of which was posted. He is next scheduled to appear Oct. 29.

It is not clear if Vasquez or Tejada are represented by counsel.