Cops: Coffee truck owner assaulted, robbed in Westbury

Nassau County police are searching for three assailants who beat up the owner of a coffee truck and stole cash from his pocket in an attack Friday afternoon in Westbury.

The owner of the truck, 39, was closing the business about 4:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club, 600O Brush Hollow Road, when he was approached by three males, police said.

The robbers then punched the owner multiple times before throwing him to the ground and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the owner’s pocket, police said. The trio then left and were seen headed toward the United Artists Theatre where they were observed getting into a small, white SUV, officials said.

Police described the thieves as standing about 6-feet tall with athletic builds. They all wore bandanas that covered the lower part of their faces, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.