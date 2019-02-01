DA: More charges for ex-fire chief in drug case

Suffolk County prosecutors on Friday announced additional charges against a former Westhampton Beach assistant fire chief charged with possessing and intending to sell 155 packets of heroin while in his department-issued vehicle.

Kevin Raynor, 32, of Westhampton Beach, was arraigned Friday in Riverhead on a grand jury indictment charging him with third- and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He was initially charged with the two counts following his arrest during a Nov. 24 traffic strop but the case was transferred from Southampton Town Justice Court to County Court.

Prosecutors Friday also announced that Raynor will face additional charges of official misconduct, a misdemeanor, and failure to stay in a designated lane, a traffic violation.

“Particularly as a first responder, this defendant should be well aware of the potentially deadly consequences of peddling this poison in our communities,” said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini. “His actions were irresponsible and criminal, and we will hold him accountable. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, including the Southampton Town Police Department, to investigate and prosecute anyone selling drugs in Suffolk County.”

Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei released Raynor, who pleaded not guilty, on his own recognizance. He previously posted $5,000 bail following his arraignment on the felony complaint in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Robert Macedonio, Raynor's Islip Terrace-based attorney, said his client is a lifelong Westhampton Beach resident who comes from a respected family and has no prior criminal record.

"We are continuing to investigate and look forward to resolving the case in Mr. Raynor's favor," Macedonio said. "The charges are completely out of character."

Police said Raynor was stopped for a traffic infraction while driving his department-issued 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe on Carols Way in Hampton Bays. Authorities said Raynor was in possession of 155 glassine bags of packaged heroin, weighing more than one-eighth of an ounce. Southampton police initially said Raynor was in possession of 175 packets of heroin.

Raynor, who was suspended from the Westhampton Beach Fire Department after his arrest, was terminated from the post last month.

"Kevin Raynor was a hard working assistant chief for the past several years," the Westhampton Beach Fire District said in a statement. "If the allegations are true, the department hopes he will get the help that he needs."

Raynor is also on leave from Stony Brook University's Emergency Medical Services Department, where he has worked since 2007, Macedonio said.

If convicted, Raynor faces a maximum sentence of up to 9 years in prison. He is due back in court Feb. 8.