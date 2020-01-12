A Bellport man involved in a fatal crash on William Floyd Parkway early Sunday was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to Suffolk County police.

Jordan Randolph, 40, was driving a 2014 Cadillac northbound when his vehicle rear-ended a 2015 Ford just south of Rose Executive Boulevard at about 4 a.m., police said.

The driver of the Ford, Jonathan Armand Flores-Maldonado, 27, of Westhampton Beach, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an officer spotted Randolph driving south in a northbound lane before the crash. Randolph allegedly made an illegal U-turn to evade the officer. The officer was not in pursuit when Randolph crashed into Flores-Maldonado’s vehicle, police said.

Randolph was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Officials did not know late Sunday when Randolph would appear in court for arraignment.

Randolph’s attorney Bryan Cameron of Sayville did not return a request for comment.

According to court records, Randolph had been arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with interfering with a ignition interlock device, which requires motorists to pass breath-alcohol testing before their car can start. He is scheduled to appear in court in Central Islip on Friday.

Nassau County police arrested Randolph in March for interfering with an ignition interlock device, unlicensed operation of a vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Jan. 22.

Randolph pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He was fined and sentenced to prison for one year.