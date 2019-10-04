Talk about a hard day's night.

Police said a shocked Coram homeowner came home last month to find a stranger sleeping on his bathroom floor — and now they have released a photo of the intruder and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The photo, taken by the surprised resident, shows the stranger sitting on the bathroom floor, sunglasses askew, wrapped in a shower curtain and holding a green construction helmet. Suffolk County police said he fled the scene before the arrival of officers.

The incident took place at a condominium complex on Willow Drive on Sept. 1, police said.

Police said the homeowner returned to his condo at about 8 a.m. and found the stranger asleep on his floor. After taking the photo of the intruder, now awake, police said the resident left to call 911, while the stranger fled on foot.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are now asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photo — or knows anything about the incident — to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can submit tips by texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or via email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, texts and emailed tips will remain confidential, police said, and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.