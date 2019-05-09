TODAY'S PAPER
9 taken to hospital after Dix Hills school pepper spray incident, officials say

A female student was arrested and charged with using pepper spray during a fight at Wilson Technological Center, Suffolk County police said.

Security at the entrance to the Wilson Technological

Security at the entrance to the Wilson Technological Center in Dix Hills where a student was arrested Thursday Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Three students and six faculty members at Wilson Technological Center in Dix Hills were hospitalized when a female student used pepper spray during a melee at the school Thursday morning, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. at the Westminster Avenue high school and adult education facility, part of Western Suffolk BOCES, when two students began fighting, police said.

During the fight, an 18-year-old woman from North Amityville used pepper spray on two students, authorities said. Six members of the faculty and another student were also exposed to the noxious spray, police said.

All nine were taken to Huntington Hospital with respiratory symptoms from exposure to pepper spray, officials said. Another member of the faculty declined medical attention.

The female student was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of noxious matter, a misdemeanor. She was not injured or identified. Police said they are investigating.

The Dix Hills Fire Department, along with ambulance crews from the Melville Fire Department and Greenlawn Fire Department, responded to the school, officials said.

The Western Suffolk Board of Cooperative Educational Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

