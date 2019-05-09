Three students and six faculty members at Wilson Technological Center in Dix Hills were hospitalized when a female student used pepper spray during a melee at the school Thursday morning, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. at the Westminster Avenue high school and adult education facility, part of Western Suffolk BOCES, when two students began fighting, police said.

During the fight, an 18-year-old woman from North Amityville used pepper spray on two students, authorities said. Six members of the faculty and another student were also exposed to the noxious spray, police said.

All nine were taken to Huntington Hospital with respiratory symptoms from exposure to pepper spray, officials said. Another member of the faculty declined medical attention.

The female student was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of noxious matter, a misdemeanor. She was not injured or identified. Police said they are investigating.

The Dix Hills Fire Department, along with ambulance crews from the Melville Fire Department and Greenlawn Fire Department, responded to the school, officials said.

The Western Suffolk Board of Cooperative Educational Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.