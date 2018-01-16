TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Police: East Northport, Commack vehicles, homes vandalized

Surveillance footage shows what appear to be young people running through yards with a baseball bat, throwing things and driving an SUV.

Video: East Northport, Commack cars and homes vandalized

Suffolk County police released this video as they asked the public's help identifying those responsible for breaking more than 30 vehicle and home windows Jan. 13 and 14, 2018, in East Northport and Commack.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are offering a $2,500 reward for information on a handful of people who went on an overnight spree of breaking more than 30 car and house windows in East Northport and Commack last weekend.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras darting around neighborhoods in a white sport utility vehicle between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The 42 seconds of footage shows what appear to be young people wearing hoods over their heads, running through the suburban yards carrying a baseball bat, throwing things at homes from the street and driving the SUV up and down streets.

Police said the vehicles took the brunt of the damage.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a “fast cash” reward for information that leads to an arrest. The $2,500 reward will be paid within 72 hours of the arrest.

Anyone with information can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.

