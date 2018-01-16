Video: East Northport, Commack cars and homes vandalized

Suffolk County police are offering a $2,500 reward for information on a handful of people who went on an overnight spree of breaking more than 30 car and house windows in East Northport and Commack last weekend.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras darting around neighborhoods in a white sport utility vehicle between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The 42 seconds of footage shows what appear to be young people wearing hoods over their heads, running through the suburban yards carrying a baseball bat, throwing things at homes from the street and driving the SUV up and down streets.

Police said the vehicles took the brunt of the damage.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a “fast cash” reward for information that leads to an arrest. The $2,500 reward will be paid within 72 hours of the arrest.

Anyone with information can call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.