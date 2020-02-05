A man found bludgeoned to death outside an abandoned home in New Cassel Sunday was killed after his identity as a victim and witness in a 2018 alleged MS-13 assault was revealed under new criminal justice reforms mandating the early turnover of prosecution evidence to the defense, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola that he blamed the new law, mandating that prosecutors turn over all evidence against a defendant within 15 days of arraignment, part of the controversial new laws that include the prohibition of cash bail in non-violent cases.

"The system failed; the system failed," said Ryder, who said major crime in Nassau is up 5 percent this year. "This man's dead because we didn't do enough...This law is not helping us."

Police identified the victim as Wilmer Maldonado Rodriguez, 36, formerly of New Cassel. Police said he was homeless at the time of his death.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, who has traveled to Albany to meet with lawmakers about possible reforms, said in a statement: “In October 2018, Wilmer Maldonado intervened when two boys were allegedly threatened by MS-13 members and he was senselessly attacked, struck with a bat in the head and suffered multiple stab wounds. This courageous man was prepared to testify against his alleged assailants at an upcoming trial, but he was brutally beaten to death before he could. The prosecution protected this victim’s identity by obtaining a protective order in December of 2018, but his identity was disclosed pursuant to a judge’s order in December 2019. This case underscores the importance of safeguarding the identities of witnesses and victims of crime and our hearts are with Mr. Maldonado’s family and friends as we grieve his loss. We will bring everyone associated with this horrific murder to justice.”

Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Nassau police homicide squad said police received repeated 911 calls about 6 p.m. Sunday and when they responded to a home in the 1100 block of Broadway, the found the body of Rodriguez, in the back of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez, along with two other men, were the victims of an assault by alleged MS-13 gang members in the Westbury area in October 2018, which Ryder referred to the "MS-13 gang of nine."

The nine suspects were arrested days later, Ryder said, and charged with assault and witness intimidation. Those charges are pending.

At a hearing in December regarding the trial, a judge ordered all the evidence with a protective hold to be turned over to defense counsel on Dec. 20, Ryder said. The trial was set for Jan. 6, but didn't begin as scheduled.

"After Jan. 6, the pattern of intimidation began,” Ryder said.

The nine alleged assailants in the 2018 assault are all in jail, but police believe other members or associates of MS-13 are responsible for Rodriguez’s killing, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun.

"I am calling on Albany to take corrective action to fix criminal justice reform immediately," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a news release. "These new discovery requirements pose a threat to both the victims and witnesses of crimes.”



