A drunken Woodbury woman with two children in her minivan almost sideswiped a marked State Police car as she drifted erratically on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, troopers said.

Jacquelyn A. Morgan, 28, was northbound on the parkway in a 2008 Dodge Caravan about 10 p.m. Tuesday when she almost hit the police vehicle, State Police said.

She took the next exit to the eastbound Southern State Parkway in North Merrick and was pulled over there, police said.

She was charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive drunk with a child under 16 in the vehicle, police said.

Her children, 1 and 3 years old, were turned over to their father, troopers said.

She was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on the DWI charge and charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.