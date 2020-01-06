A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the reckless assault of a child in Hempstead after police said she placed the 2-year-old boy she was caring for into "a scalding hot bath" Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. — and left him there, unattended, for several minutes "despite his screams."

The woman, identified by Nassau County police as Yenci Elizabeth Lopez of Hempstead faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. She is charged with reckless assault of a child by a child day care provider, as well as second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

It was not immediately clear if she is represented by counsel.

Police said Lopez is related to the victim, but did not say how because to do so could lead to the victim being identified. Police said they do not believe Lopez is any type of licensed child care provider.

Police said the boy suffered burns to approximately 20 percent of his body and was transported to a local hospital burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns. Police said that in addition to placing the child into the bath where he was burned, Lopez later failed to provide care for the scalded child.