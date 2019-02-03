A woman was killed while crossing the street in Mastic Saturday night, first hit by a vehicle that remained at the scene, then by a second vehicle whose driver fled, police said.

The woman was crossing Mastic Road at Southaven Avenue when a 2004 Acura heading south struck her, knocking her to the ground about 11:50 p.m., Suffolk police said.

A second vehicle, described as an older model silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala, was also traveling south and ran over her, police said. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing the scene, police said.

The driver of the Acura stayed at the scene, according to police.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.