TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
27° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Woman dies after two cars strike her on Mastic Road and one driver flees

Suffolk County investigate at the scene Saturday of

Suffolk County investigate at the scene Saturday of the fatal hit-and-run accident at Mastic Road and Southaven Avenue in Mastic.   Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

A woman was killed while crossing the street in Mastic Saturday night, first hit by a vehicle that remained at the scene, then by a second vehicle whose driver fled, police said.

The woman was crossing Mastic Road at Southaven Avenue when a 2004 Acura heading south struck her, knocking her to the ground about 11:50 p.m., Suffolk police said.

A second vehicle, described as an older model silver 4-door Chevrolet Impala, was also traveling south and ran over her, police said. The driver stopped briefly before fleeing the scene, police said.

The driver of the Acura stayed at the scene, according to police.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo, left, is pictured Marie Kondo’s Netflix show inspires LIers to tidy
A female calico cat, who was trapped and Feline fans urge town to open cat shelter
Islip turned a former landfill in Holbrook into Document shows town had climate plan in 2009
Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss on Tuesday at the LI towns, villages seek to limit retail marijuana sales
PSEG is going ahead with a large-scale rollout PSEG smart meters soon will report outages
This East Quoque house was built in 1955 $1.25M LI property includes rentable spaces