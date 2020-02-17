TODAY'S PAPER
Culprit steals purse from woman walking in Uniondale, police say

By Antonio Planas
A male assailant stole a woman’s purse as she walked on a street in Uniondale Monday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Shorly before 4:30 p.m. as the 71-year-old woman walked eastbound on Waverly Place, the suspect approached her, police said. He then “grabbed the victim’s purse after a brief struggle and entered a white older-model SUV which fled northbound on Maple Ave.,” police said in a statement.

The woman was not injured, officials said.

The suspect is described as 6-foot with a thin build, police said. He wore black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All calls will remain anonymous, police said.

By Antonio Planas

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

