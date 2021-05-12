TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Suffolk police searching for man who recorded woman in Walt Whitman Shops fitting room

Suffolk County police released a photo of a

Suffolk County police released a photo of a man in a grey sweatshirt and a cap whose right forearm bears a large tattoo. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can help detectives find a man who recorded a woman in a fitting room at the Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington earlier this month, Suffolk police said.

Police say the man reached his cell phone under the divider between fitting rooms at an Urban Outfitters store at about 3:35 p.m. on May 1.

A photograph that was released by police shows a man in a grey sweatshirt and a cap whose right forearm bears a sizeable tattoo. His face is turned away and he is standing behind a woman who has her back to him

Anyone who can help detectives find the man is aked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

