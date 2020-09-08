TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Woman, 19, hit by bullet into Huntington Station home, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Early morning gunfire on a Huntington Station street Tuesday left a 19-year-old woman wounded when a bullet struck her inside the first floor of her home on East 9th Street, near Depot Road, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 12:45 a.m.

The woman, who was struck in the leg, was transported to nearby Huntington Hospital for treatment of what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by Second Squad detectives and it was not immediately clear if the house was targeted or if the shooting was random. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

