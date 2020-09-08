Early morning gunfire on a Huntington Station street Tuesday left a 19-year-old woman wounded when a bullet struck her inside the first floor of her home on East 9th Street, near Depot Road, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 12:45 a.m.

The woman, who was struck in the leg, was transported to nearby Huntington Hospital for treatment of what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by Second Squad detectives and it was not immediately clear if the house was targeted or if the shooting was random. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.

All calls will remain confidential.