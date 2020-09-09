A 25-year-old woman was wounded inside a Central Islip home early Wednesday after being "struck several times by gunshots" fired from outside the house, Suffolk County police said.

Police could not immediately say if the house was targeted or if the gunfire was random.

The shooting occurred on East Halley Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries."

It was not clear how many shots were fired. It was not clear how many bullets struck the woman.

Police said there were no other injuries, but did not say if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

All calls will remain confidential.