Long IslandCrime

Gunshots outside Central Islip home hit, wound woman inside, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives investigate at

Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives investigate at the scene after a woman inside a Central Islip home was hit by gunshots early Wednesday morning. Credit: Stringer News

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 25-year-old woman was wounded inside a Central Islip home early Wednesday after being "struck several times by gunshots" fired from outside the house, Suffolk County police said.

Police could not immediately say if the house was targeted or if the gunfire was random.

The shooting occurred on East Halley Lane and was reported in a 911 call at 12:10 a.m. Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was transported to a hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries."

It was not clear how many shots were fired. It was not clear how many bullets struck the woman.

Police said there were no other injuries, but did not say if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

