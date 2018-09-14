Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island Crime

Woman shot in apparent murder-suicide in Centereach dies, police say

By Newsday Staff
A woman has died after being shot in a car outside a home in Centereach in what Suffolk County detectives believe was a murder-suicide, police said Friday.

Officers found Stacy Rountree, 48, of Coram, behind the wheel of a car next to Erick Horton, 48, also of Coram, on Tuesday night, police said. Horton shot Rountree before shooting himself, detectives said. A gun was recovered in the vehicle.

Rountree died at Stony Brook University Hospital, where Horton also died, police said. 

The two were found inside a Kia Soul parked in the driveway of a North Washington Avenue house, police said. The two have no connection to the house.

Sixth Precinct detectives asked anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652.

With Chau Lam and Ellen Yan

By Newsday Staff

