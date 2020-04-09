TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Elmont woman claiming to have COVID-19 spit at cops, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 911 call reporting an intoxicated woman "coughing and spitting on doors" in a neighbor's home, claiming she had COVID-19, resulted in an arrest Wednesday night in Elmont — but not before the woman kicked one officer in the face, splitting his lip, Nassau County police said.

The woman, identified as Jasmin Santana, 38, was charged with second-degree assault and obstructing governmental administration.

Police said Santana was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation and said she faces arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by an attorney.

Police said Santana's 19-year-old neighbor, whose identity was not released, called 911 at about 8:50 p.m. She stated that Santana said she had the coronavirus and, as police described the situation, "was coughing and spitting on doors" throughout the Troy Street home.

Arriving officers determined Santana was "intoxicated and acting irate" and attempted to escort her to an ambulance for treatment only to have the woman become "combative," police said.

Police said Santana then "physically fought with and spit at officers repeatedly." She kicked an officer in the face, splitting his lip and causing what police described as "substantial pain, bleeding, swelling and a severe headache with neck pain."

The officer was also treated at a hospital and released.

It was not known if Santana was infected with the coronavirus.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

