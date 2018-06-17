Female fatal stabbing victim found at Belmont Park, Nassau police say
Nassau police said officers discovered a female stabbing victim at Belmont Park early Sunday who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Officers responding to a 911 call at 6:32 a.m. Sunday, found the victim at an undisclosed location at the racetrack, Nassau police said.
The name and age of the victim was not immediately available and police released no other details about the killing.
The Nassau police department has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. at the racetrack.
