A Great Neck woman, wanting to "rid the house of evil," grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed a visitor from England, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

Faye Doomchin, 66, was arrested at her home on North Road and charged with stabbing the 60-year-old victim about 3:50 p.m. Monday, Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Homicide Squad said.

The victim's name was not released pending notification of her family, police said.

Faye Doomchin, 66, of Great Neck is accused of murdering another woman yesterday. pic.twitter.com/behFTeNlJc — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) August 14, 2018

“They were talking and [the attacker] made a statement that she did not like the woman from England. She claimed she needed to rid the house of evil," Fitzpatrick said. The attacker "then appeared from the kitchen with a kitchen knife, walked right over to her and stabbed her in the chest. There was no premeditation. There were no incidents prior to that.”

The victim was visitingwith a man from Queens who knew Doomchin, Fitzpatrick said.

All three went out for lunch Monday afternoon, stopped to get a cake, then went to the house on North Road, which Doomchin shares with her husband and a daughter who is in her 20s, Fitzpatrick said.

“Sometime during this time Faye had this aggression toward [the visitor] and said she needed to rid the house of evil," and she fatally stabbed the victim, who was declared dead at a hospital, he said.

Doomchin and the victim, who arrived in the United States last week, had not met before, Fitzpatrick said.

The defendant was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead later Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Judge William Hohauser remanded Doomchin without bail.

Manhattan defense attorney Seth Zuckerman requested a medical exam for Doomchin and called her a “long-standing member of the community” when he asked for “reasonable bail.” Through her attorney, Doomchin pleaded not guilty.

Fellow Manhattan defense attorney Robert Gottlieb said in a phone interview that his client has suffered from mental illness.

“There are no words to describe how tragic this case is,” he said. “We are undertaking our own investigation to determine what actually happened and, most important, why it happened.”

Rabbi Joseph Geisinsky of the Chabad of Great Neck said Doomchin attended services there for about two to three years until she stopped coming about two yeas ago for health reasons.

Geisinsky, in a phone interview, described Doomchin as “a very kind person, a very giving person.”

He said she often hosted parties and holiday celebrations, inviting members of the chabad center who didn’t have family members nearby, and cooked for the community.

While she was not officially a member of the chabad, he said she would “come from time to time to pray” often with her husband and daughter.

“She was always a very welcoming person, kind. We are all shocked and we don’t understand,” he said, adding that he is in contact with her family. “We are praying for her and her family.”

With Ellen Yan and William Murphy