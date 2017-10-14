Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Carvel in Farmingville, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

There were no injuries, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

At about 9:55 p.m. Friday, a woman armed with a knife walked into the Carvel ice cream shop on Horseblock Road and demanded cash from a store employee, police said.

The suspect fled with cash, police said, but no further details were immediately available.