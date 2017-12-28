Two Woodbury men face drug charges after crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and various drug paraphernalia were found in their apartment, Nassau County police said.

Narcotic Vice Squad detectives found the drugs while executing a search warrant at the Fairhaven Boulevard apartment where the men live, police said.

Both men were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Dennis Sneden, 64, was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said. He was ordered held on $25,000 bond or cash bail at arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Nicholas Hollis, 29, is charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond or cash bail at arraignment.

Both men are due back in court Friday. Information about their attorneys was not available in online court records.

The detectives said 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $5,000, heroin and cocaine were seized at the apartment in addition to gamma hydroxybutyric acid, commonly used in the treatment of sleeping disorders and alcohol withdrawal, along with various drug paraphernalia.