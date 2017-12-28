TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Morning
Few Clouds 15° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police: Pair arrested with crystal meth, heroin, cocaine

Nicholas Hollis, 29, left, and Dennis Sneden, 64,

Nicholas Hollis, 29, left, and Dennis Sneden, 64, of Woodbury, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two Woodbury men face drug charges after crystal methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and various drug paraphernalia were found in their apartment, Nassau County police said.

Narcotic Vice Squad detectives found the drugs while executing a search warrant at the Fairhaven Boulevard apartment where the men live, police said.

Both men were arrested Tuesday, police said.

Dennis Sneden, 64, was charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said. He was ordered held on $25,000 bond or cash bail at arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Nicholas Hollis, 29, is charged with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond or cash bail at arraignment.

Both men are due back in court Friday. Information about their attorneys was not available in online court records.

The detectives said 4 grams of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $5,000, heroin and cocaine were seized at the apartment in addition to gamma hydroxybutyric acid, commonly used in the treatment of sleeping disorders and alcohol withdrawal, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Commuters wait on the platform for the westbound LIRR: Broken rail causes delays, cancellations
Momo's Clubhouse in Syosset New indoor play center opens on LI
Natalie Nelson, 29, of Freeport. Cops: Woman with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing
LeNeve Zuhoski, 8, of Southold is bundled up Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at 1600: Gallup poll is an ‘Obamanation’ for Trump
A mixed use project is proposed for this Mayor: New downtown development may slow
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE