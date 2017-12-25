TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 39° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Woman charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Queens woman who Nassau police said broke the speed limit and swerved out of her lane in Greenvale early Christmas morning was charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after a police officer learned she had a child in the car.

Police charged Luisa M. Santana-Justo, 29, of Woodhaven, with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s law, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations in the 1:03 a.m. incident.

Police said a Third Precinct officer stopped Santana’s 2015 Nissan on Glen Cove Road at Northern Boulevard. A 30-year-old woman and the woman’s 11-year-old son were also in the car.

The child was released to his mother.

Police impounded Santana-Justo’s vehicle. She will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Monday.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Legis. Tom Cilmi, left, and Robert Trotta, Cilmi vie for Suffolk legislature GOP post
Republican Tom Lohmann DA investigator supported for vacant board seat
Kim Brandeau, seen here on Feb. 1, 2006. Bellone aide to move from Suffolk to Nassau post
Mark and Susan Quigley of Garden City met LI chance-encounter meetings end in bliss
Chris Grella searches for the source of contamination Beach contamination possible sources notified
Vincent DeMarco, seen here on Aug. 24, 2016. Outgoing sheriff still waiting to hear from Trump administration
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE