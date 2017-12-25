A Queens woman who Nassau police said broke the speed limit and swerved out of her lane in Greenvale early Christmas morning was charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after a police officer learned she had a child in the car.

Police charged Luisa M. Santana-Justo, 29, of Woodhaven, with aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s law, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations in the 1:03 a.m. incident.

Police said a Third Precinct officer stopped Santana’s 2015 Nissan on Glen Cove Road at Northern Boulevard. A 30-year-old woman and the woman’s 11-year-old son were also in the car.

The child was released to his mother.

Police impounded Santana-Justo’s vehicle. She will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead Monday.