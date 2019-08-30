TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Two Queens men arrested in connection with fatal overdose, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Two Queens men face arraignment on drug charges Friday in connection with the overdose death of a Woodmere man, Nassau County police said.

The man, who was not identified, died Aug. 23. Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives arrested Piero Russotto, 46, and Alexandro D'Angelo, 55, at a Myrtle Avenue apartment in Ridgewood Thursday at about 4 p.m.

Police said detectives first met with D'Angelo at the storefront apartment as part of their investigation into the fatal overdose death, then following additional investigation arrested both him and Russotto, who police said also lived there.

Police did not say what drug caused the overdose, or detail the specific allegations against D'Angelo and Russotto.

Russotto was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, while D'Angelo was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

It was not immediately clear if either Russotto or D'Angelo was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

