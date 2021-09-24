A Woodmere man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual abuse, after police said he "inappropriately touched" a 13-year-old boy last month while working as a volunteer paramedic for the Woodmere Fire Department.

Nassau County police said Judah Karkowsky, 41, was arrested at his home at 6:20 p.m. Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Karkowsky is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said the incident occured on Aug. 28 at about 3 p.m. when Karkowsky, in his role as a volunteer paramedic, inappropriately touched the boy.

Police could not immediately provide background on the circumstances surrounding the alleged interaction between Karkowsky and the boy.

A call to the Woodmere Fire Department seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday.

Police said the case is being investigated by Special Victims Squad detectives, who are asking anyone with information about the case or who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All calls will remain confidential.