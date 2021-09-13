TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island Crime

Cops: Driver charged with DWI after wrong-way crash in Huntington Station

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Huntington Station man was arrested and charged with drunken driving following a wrong-way crash Sunday evening on Pulaski Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said a husband and wife from Ocean Ridge, Florida, both age 67, were transported to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries after their 2013 Jeep Wrangler was struck head-on by a 2008 Nissan sedan driver by Elmer Penate, 33, just after 7:20 p.m. Penate, who was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police said Penate was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Road in Huntington Station when he struck the Jeep near Depot Road.

Second Squad detectives impounded both vehicles and are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 631-854-8252. All calls will remain confidential.

Penate faces arraignment at a later date, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

