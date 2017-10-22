A Connecticut woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed a vehicle early Sunday morning while driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 51 — injuring herself and four people traveling in an SUV, Suffolk police said.
Michelle Kennedy, 27, was driving a Honda westbound on the eastbound LIE just after 5 a.m. when her vehicle crashed into an oncoming Honda CRV, police said.
Kennedy was taken to St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown and the driver of the CRV and three passengers were transported to Huntington Hospital. All were treated for minor injuries, police said.
The identities of those in the SUV were not released by police.
