Police: Wrong-way driver on Long Island Expressway arrested

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Wyandanch man was arrested on reckless driving and other charges early Wednesday after he was seen driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, police said.

Manuel Lopez-Martinez, 25, was stopped by highway patrol officers as he drove a 2004 Toyota Sienna west in the eastbound lanes near Exit 67 about 2:10 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on charges of reckless driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving in the wrong direction and speeding, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

