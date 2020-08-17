TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Wrong-way driver on LIE charged with DWI, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A wrong-way driver led Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers on a westbound pursuit in the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway early Monday, beginning near Exit 63 in Holtsville until his car was stopped at Exit 51 in Dix Hills by spike strips deployed near Exit 52, police said.

Christian Vasquez, 28, of Patchogue, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Vasquez had two adult passengers in his car, but said there were no reported injuries.

The pursuit began just before 3:15 a.m. when police said Highway Patrol officers spotted Vasquez driving his white Nissan sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of the LIE west of Exit 63. Police said officers attempted to stop Vasquez but said the driver "did not comply."

Police pursued Vasquez for more than 15 miles before so-called stop strips placed in the roadway at Exit 52 deflated the tires on his car, finally forcing the Nissan to a stop on the off ramp at Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Oyster Bay Railroad Station Restoration Committee co-chair David Coronavirus slows Railroad Museum restoration 
The pending Sept. 1 retirement of Babylon Village Babylon Village deputy mayor announces retirement
The National Weather Service says Monday on Long Forecast: Mostly sunny skies today, high near 80
Maryama Diaw, a contact tracer with New York 'Are you doing OK?': On the ground with NYC contact tracers
PSEG and Hawkeye Electric work on restoring power Power outages dwindling after stormy weather
Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst on Wednesday, Feb. Babylon names members for new rental permit review board
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search