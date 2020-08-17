A wrong-way driver led Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers on a westbound pursuit in the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway early Monday, beginning near Exit 63 in Holtsville until his car was stopped at Exit 51 in Dix Hills by spike strips deployed near Exit 52, police said.

Christian Vasquez, 28, of Patchogue, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Vasquez had two adult passengers in his car, but said there were no reported injuries.

The pursuit began just before 3:15 a.m. when police said Highway Patrol officers spotted Vasquez driving his white Nissan sedan westbound in the eastbound lanes of the LIE west of Exit 63. Police said officers attempted to stop Vasquez but said the driver "did not comply."

Police pursued Vasquez for more than 15 miles before so-called stop strips placed in the roadway at Exit 52 deflated the tires on his car, finally forcing the Nissan to a stop on the off ramp at Exit 51, Deer Park Avenue.