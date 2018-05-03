A Riverhead man was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after he drove the wrong way toward officers on Wednesday, Southampton Town police said.

The officers were conducting traffic checks on County Road 94 in Riverside when a vehicle approached them, going south in the northbound lanes, police said.

Driver Julian Wright, 45, of Riverhead, was arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

“The controlled substance we believe was PCP and it was sent to the lab for testing,” Lt. Susan Ralph said.

Wright was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.