Wrong-way driver was drug-impaired, Southampton police say

Julian Wright, 45, of Riverhead was arrested Wednesday

Julian Wright, 45, of Riverhead was arrested Wednesday on charges of driving while ability impaired after he was stopped going the wrong way on County Road 94, Southampton Town police said. Photo Credit: Southampton Town Police Department

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Riverhead man was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after he drove the wrong way toward officers on Wednesday, Southampton Town police said.

The officers were conducting traffic checks on County Road 94 in Riverside when a vehicle approached them, going south in the northbound lanes, police said.

Driver Julian Wright, 45, of Riverhead, was arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

“The controlled substance we believe was PCP and it was sent to the lab for testing,” Lt. Susan Ralph said.

Wright was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

