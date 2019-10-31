For the second time in about a week police have made a wrong-way driving arrest on Route 109 in West Babylon.

The latest incident involved an alleged drunken driver who Suffolk County police said drove east in the westbound lanes for about a mile before being stopped by a First Precinct patrol officer and arrested at 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

The incident comes eight days after police said a Brentwood man forced a marked First Precinct patrol unit, and an unmarked First Precinct patrol unit, to take "evasive action to avoid a head-on collision" on Route 109.

That incident occurred Oct. 23 at about 7:25 p.m., police said, and resulted in the arrest of Miguel Caban, 57, on charges of reckless driving and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Caban, who police said drove a 1999 Ford pickup west in the eastbound lanes, also was issued multiple summonses for traffic infractions.

Court records show that Caban, who was represented by a Legal Aid attorney at his arraignment, was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Dec. 5.

The incident Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of Jeffrey Leach, 29, of Lindenhurst. Police said he was charged with DWI and also was issued multiple traffic summonses.

Leach was held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not known if he was represented by counsel.

Police said Leach was driving a 2014 Dodge Dart when stopped by a First Precinct officer. Police said that officer, who was driving a marked patrol unit, saw Leach drive "approximately one mile in the wrong direction, passing at least three vehicles, including a tractor trailer."

There were no reported injuries in either incident, police said.