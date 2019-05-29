A Setauket man was indicted on charges that he accepted over $17,000 in bribes to award contracts for electrical work for the rebuilt World Trade Center from two contractors who allegedly conspired with him, state Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday in a news release.

James Luckie, 58, of Setauket was indicted along with Paul Angerame, 59, of Manhattan and Michael Garrison, 59, of Stony Point in connection with an alleged “pay-to-play” arrangement that prosecutors said consisted of Luckie being provided with “lavish gifts and entertainment” for preferential work and confidential information.

They were arraigned Wednesday in Manhattan before State Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley and are due back in court June 10, officials said.

“Mr. Garrison has entered a plea of not guilty to these legally and factually flawed allegations,” said David Scott Smith of Garden City, Garrison’s attorney. “This case will be vigorously litigated in motions and at trial if it is not dismissed before then. Either way, we expect he will be vindicated.”

The three were released on their own recognizance, Garrison said. Attorneys for Luckie and Angerame could not be reached for comment.

“These individuals were trusted with rebuilding the site of the worst terror attack in American history, but instead, allegedly squandered public funds to line their own pockets,” James said. “Not only did they trade lavish gifts for confidential information and preferential work, but they put lives at risk by hiring unqualified workers to carry out serious electrical work at the site.”

Luckie is charged with first-degree corrupting the government, second-degree bribe receiving first-degree commercial bribe receiving and second-degree receiving reward for official misconduct, prosecutors said.

Angerame and Garrison are charged with first-degree corrupting the government, second-degree bribery, first-degree commercial bribing and second-degree rewarding official misconduct, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Luckie, Angerame and Garrison face mandatory state prison time and up to 15 years in prison, authorities said.

Specifically, James said, Luckie, the former electrical manager at Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services company that manages the World Trade Center, received expensive sports tickets, a Florida golf trip, luxury car service on demand, golf outings, and other gifts and meals from Angerame and Garrison in exchange for preferential treatment at the WTC site.

The two towers were destroyed during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. In June 2013, the Port Authority, which owns and operates the WTC site, contracted with Cushman & Wakefield to provide management, operations, repairs and maintenance services, including electrical work, and that firm hired Hatzel & Buehler, a commercial electrical contractor, for electrical maintenance services, officials said.

Angerame and Garrison were identified by prosecutors as two former managers at Hatzel & Buehler.

“From September 2015 through June 9, 2017, Angerame and Garrison provided Luckie with at least $17,138 in unauthorized gifts and entertainment, which included: two tickets for a 2015/2016 New York Knicks 10-game ticket plan (worth $4,100), two tickets for a 2016/2017 Knicks 11-game ticket plan (worth $3,564), 2015 Mets World Series tickets with luxury car service (worth $2,823), a Florida golf trip (worth $3,850), a golf outing at Trump Ferry Point (worth $405), luxury car service on demand not connected to Hatzel & Buehler entertainment (worth $1,506),” the news release said.

Further, prosecutors said, the scheme involved the hiring, at least sometimes, of “unqualified” electricians based on those workers’ personal relationships with Luckie, Garrison, or another Hatzel & Buehler supervisor, “which led to potential safety issues and wasted Port Authority funds at the World Trade Center.”