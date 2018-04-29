A Wyandanch woman is facing charges related to animal cruelty after her two dogs were found in “horrible condition” last week at the Babylon Animal Shelter, a Suffolk County SPCA official said Sunday.

SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the dogs were picked up by animal shelter workers on Thursday as strays and the shelter called the SPCA to report them as cases of “severe animal neglect.”

Gross said the SPCA investigation found the dogs to be owned by Blanca Andrade, 49. She is charged with two counts of failure to provide proper sustenance, which Gross noted includes veterinary care.

The dogs are a male shih tzu and a female Lhasa apso, Gross said, and were determined to be “severely matted, filthy and suffering from various untreated health issues” following an SPCA investigation.

Gross said the dogs also had irritated skin and the male had eye and ear infections.

“His ribs and spine were visible after he was shaved down,” Gross said. “Both dogs were in pain — they cried out when touched.”

The dogs were being kept at the shelter for observation and Andrade is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on July 2.

Gross asked anyone with any information on a case of animal cruelty or neglect to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.