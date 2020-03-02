Cops: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into pole
A Brentwood woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk County police said she crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Wyandanch.
Police said Brianna Williams, 21, was driving a 2016 Honda Accord westbound on Levey Boulevard when she lost control of the car, striking the pole and overturning the vehicle at about 9:20 p.m.
Williams was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment and was later released, police said.
Arraignment information was no immediately available.
