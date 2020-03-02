TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into pole

A Brentwood woman was arrested and charged with

A Brentwood woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after she crashed into a utility pole on Levey Boulevard in Wyandanch Sunday night, March 1. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Brentwood woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk County police said she crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Wyandanch.

Police said Brianna Williams, 21, was driving a 2016 Honda Accord westbound on Levey Boulevard when she lost control of the car, striking the pole and overturning the vehicle at about 9:20 p.m.

Williams was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment and was later released, police said.

Arraignment information was no immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The 93,000-square-foot office building at 70 Charles Lindbergh Mortgage lender seeks tax breaks to stay in Nassau
David Nemiroff, President and CEO of Family Health New Homeland Security rule could bring uncertainty
American Indians protest construction at a new home Southampton to buy land, proposes protection of graves
A rendering of proposed senior housing on Park Residents decry tax breaks approved for Wyandanch building
An undated image from the National Institutes of State official: Manhattan woman is NY's first confirmed COVID-19 case
Andrew Valva, brother of Thomas Valva, places a Hundreds walk for Thomas Valva in Valley Stream
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search