Cops: Woman charged with DWI after crashing into pole

A Brentwood woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after Suffolk County police said she crashed into a utility pole Sunday night in Wyandanch.

Police said Brianna Williams, 21, was driving a 2016 Honda Accord westbound on Levey Boulevard when she lost control of the car, striking the pole and overturning the vehicle at about 9:20 p.m.

Williams was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment and was later released, police said.

Arraignment information was no immediately available.