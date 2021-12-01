A Lynbrook man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a Wyandanch gas station, Suffolk police said.

Mustafa Demirezen entered the Valero at 10 Long Island Ave. at about 1 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, police said. The clerk refused and Demirezen allegedly forced his way behind the counter, grabbed a knife and fought with the clerk.

The clerk called 911 and Demirezen fled without the money, police said. A responding officer from the First Precinct found the suspect in the parking lot and arrested him.

Demirezen was charged with first-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.