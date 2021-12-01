TODAY'S PAPER
Lynbrook man arrested in armed robbery at Wyandanch gas station, police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Lynbrook man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a Wyandanch gas station, Suffolk police said.

Mustafa Demirezen entered the Valero at 10 Long Island Ave. at about 1 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk, police said. The clerk refused and Demirezen allegedly forced his way behind the counter, grabbed a knife and fought with the clerk.

The clerk called 911 and Demirezen fled without the money, police said. A responding officer from the First Precinct found the suspect in the parking lot and arrested him.

Demirezen was charged with first-degree robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

