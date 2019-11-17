A Wyandanch man was shot and wounded during a robbery in the hamlet late Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

The 34-year-old man was attacked at about 10:50 p.m. near the corner of Straight Path and North 11th Street, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 report of shots fired and upon arrival, found the man with two gunshot wounds to a leg, police said. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man who police said shot and robbed the victim fled and two unoccupied parked vehicles were struck by bullets and impounded for evidence, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.