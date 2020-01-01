A Wyandanch man was arrested early Wednesday after he shot his housemate in the arm during a dispute, Suffolk police said

Steven Merriman, 59, was charged with second-degree assault after the 2:40 a.m. incident at a home on Irving Avenue, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was treated for the non-life-threatening wound.

Merriman was being held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said, adding that more charges are pending.

It was unclear Wednesday whether Merriman had an attorney representing him.