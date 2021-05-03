TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Driver flees leaving 8-month-old passenger injured after crash

Suffolk County police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on

Suffolk County police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, in Wyandanch, at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
The driver of an SUV fled on foot after his 8-month-old passenger was critically injured in a crash Sunday night in Wyandanch, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m., when the driver of a 2006 Nissan Murano heading eastbound on Davidson Street, near Pine Street, collided with a 2010 Lexus being driven westbound, the department said in a news release. The Nissan overturned in the crash.

"The driver of the Murano fled the scene on foot," the release said.

The 8-month-old girl was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip. Her mother, also a fellow passenger, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Lexus driver sustained minor injuries.

The news release did not say whether the police know the identity of the driver, or whether that person has since been located, arrested or both.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

