Long IslandCrime

Oceanside man agreed to sell 4,000 pills to detective, cops say

Brendon F. Mueller, 24, of Oceanside was arrested

Brendon F. Mueller, 24, of Oceanside was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, after agreeing to sell 4,000 pills to an undercover detective, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after Nassau County police said he agreed to sell 4,000 Alprazolam pills to an undercover Narcotics Vice Squad detective in Oceanside.

Brendon F. Mueller, of Davis Street in Oceanside, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance after his arrest on Atlantic Avenue at 7 p.m.

Mueller was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation into an unspecified fatal overdose in Nassau County.

Alprazolam, commonly known by the trade name Xanax, is a muscle relaxant and antidepressant that can create dependence.

Police said that after Mueller agreed to make the drug sale, he was arrested — at which time detectives recovered the cache of pills from his 2013 Volkswagen GTI.

