Driver guilty in high-speed crash that killed engaged couple

A jury has found a Brooklyn man guilty in the deaths of a young couple who perished in a 2018 crash in Inwood just days after announcing their wedding plans.

The Nassau County Court panel convicted Rahmel Watkins, 36, of criminally negligent homicide and felony assault, while also acquitting him of a manslaughter charge. The jurors also convicted Watkins of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Authorities said Yisroel Levin, 21, was driving his fiancée, Elisheva Kaplan, 20, home from a Passover celebration on Nassau Expressway at about 1:40 a.m. on April 4, 2018, when Watkins’ BMW550i GT hit Levin’s Nissan Altima head-on.

Watkins was speeding at about 100 mph and passed a Hyundai Genesis that motorist Zakiyyah Steward was driving before his BMW hit a concrete island, crossing into oncoming southbound traffic and ramming the Altima, according to prosecutors.

Watkins’ attorney, Joseph Lo Piccolo, argued during the trial that Watkins passed Steward “for safety reasons” after Steward began driving erratically, and that the tragic ending “was not reasonably foreseeable.”

Steward, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to charges that included aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and is awaiting sentencing.

But prosecutors said Watkins shared blame for the couple’s deaths with Steward — whose speeding car also struck the Altima — because of his reckless actions.

Watkins, Steward and another motorist were in a group of three cars heading northbound together, bound for a Queens casino after leaving a Far Rockaway apartment complex, authorities said.

Levin, of Brooklyn, and Kaplan, of Far Rockaway, were “young, happy and in love” and on their way to her home after a family gathering in Rockland County, prosecutor Christopher Casa said during the trial.

The impact of the crash pushed the Altima’s engine compartment into the passenger cabin, crushing Levin and Kaplan, according to prosecutors, who said the car burst into flames.

The BMW also hit an Infiniti, leaving that driver with back and knee injuries, according to prosecutors.

Watkins’ passenger suffered injuries that included a compound leg fracture, while Watkins and Steward also had minor injuries, law enforcement officials said.