Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered a state probe Thursday into reports of widespread discrimination by real estate agents, citing Newsday’s three-year investigation into housing bias on Long Island.

Cuomo directed three state agencies – overseeing civil rights complaints, affordable housing and the licensing of real estate agents and brokers – to launch a joint investigation into housing bias. He also announced a new social media campaign to raise awareness of housing bias, a new housing discrimination hotline where home-seekers can file complaints and new state regulations requiring real estate agents to make more disclosures to prospective home buyers and renters about fair housing laws.

“New York State does not tolerate discrimination of any kind, especially when it comes to an individual’s right to safe, affordable housing,” Cuomo said in a statement. “While we have already made significant strides, new reports about alleged housing discrimination across Long Island are deeply disconcerting and require immediate action.”

Newsday’s investigation found widespread evidence of unequal treatment of would-be minority home buyers on Long Island.

Cuomo said he is directing state agencies “to commence an investigation into discriminatory real estate practices on Long Island. In addition, state agencies will release new regulations, protocols and other information to further protect renters and homeowners against unlawful and discriminatory treatment. These initiatives are critical to continuing our efforts to create a truly accessible and inclusive New York state.”

In a news release, the state Division of Human Rights, which enforces New York State anti-discrimination laws, the Division of Homes and Community Renewal, which constructs and preserves affordable housing, and the Department of State, which licenses real estate agents and brokers, said they will investigate Newsday’s findings that real estate agents showed evidence of steering clients toward certain neighborhoods and engaging in other discriminatory conduct.

The three agencies are embarking on a public education campaign, and the Division of Human Rights created a new hotline (844-862-8703) Thursday, where consumers can file complaints and receive information about their fair housing rights.