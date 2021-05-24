ALBANY – A new poll shows Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would still beat a Republican for re-election next year in a hypothetical matchup despite the scandals Cuomo faces, but state Attorney General Letitia James who is investigating some of those scandals would do better.

The Siena College poll released Monday showed that 48% of New Yorkers felt Cuomo would beat an unnamed Republican, compared to 38% who felt he would lose to a GOP candidate. While that gave Cuomo a 10 percentage point margin, Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James enjoyed a 17 percentage point lead in the poll with 46% saying she would win compared to 29% who said she wouldn’t.

Cuomo faces the biggest political fight of his career over sexual harassment allegations, his $5.1 million memoir on leadership released during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. Justice Department’s probe into his handling of the virus in nursing homes that left more than 15,000 residents dead. The Democrat-led Assembly is investigating many of those accusations against Cuomo that could lead to impeachment proceedings.

James, a first-term attorney general, hasn’t announced any interest in running for governor. But her investigation of Cuomo’s scandals has raised expectations by her supporters.

"While James does better than Cuomo against an unnamed Republican with nearly every demographic group, it’s independent voters that stand out," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Independent voters side with James by 3 points over an unnamed Republican, while the unnamed Republican beats Cuomo by 18 points with independents."

The poll, however, showed Cuomo still has support among voters despite the scandals in the state dominated more than 2:1 by Democrats.

A plurality of voters polled - 49% - still don’t want Cuomo to resign over the scandals involving sexual abuse accusations, But that 49 to 42% spread is tighter than the spread in April’s poll, when 51% of New Yorkers said he shouldn’t resign compared to 37% who said he should.

Cuomo’s favorability rating is 44% approval and 48% disapproval, a rise from last month’s mark of 40% approval and 52% disapproval, according to the poll.

Cuomo’s job performance mark is also a concern for him: 42% of those polled gave him a positive job performance, while 55% didn’t. That’s statistically unchanged from last month.

As for the sexual harassment accusations made by several women, most of whom had worked in the governor’s office, 42% of voters feel Cuomo committed sexual harassment compared to 24% who don’t. That's statistically unchanged from April.

The poll questioned 793 registered voters May 16 through Thursday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.