New Albany bill would target real estate discrimination 

New York State Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon), left,

New York State Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon), left, and Sen. James Gaughran (D-Huntington) proposed a bill Monday that would allow the suspension or revocation of the license of a real estate agent who violates New York's anti-discrimination law. Credit: Composite photo: Yeong-Ung Yang, left, and Chris Ware

By Yancey Roy yancey.roy@newsday.com @yanceyroy
Print

ALBANY — Responding to a Newsday investigation, two state legislators proposed a bill Monday that would allow the suspension or revocation of the license of a real estate agent who violates New York’s anti-discrimination law.

 A Newsday investigation, covering three years and dozens of real estate agents across Long Island, found evidence of widespread unequal treatment of minority potential home buyers and minority communities. The findings included evidence that potential home buyers were steered to neighborhoods based on race and that agents required preapproval for mortgages from black customers but not white ones.

The probe has sparked promises of investigations by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia James and State Legislature. Monday, the first piece of legislation was proposed in response to the report.

Sen. James Gaughran (D-Huntington) and Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Babylon) introduced a bill that would expand the state’s authority to suspend or revoke a real estate agent’s license.

The state already has the power to suspend a broker’s license for fraudulent practices, misleading advertising and other causes. The new bill would add another cause: “violation of the human rights law,” a reference to the state’s anti-discrimination statute.

The legislators wanted to introduce the measure ahead of a Dec. 12 State Senate hearing prompted by the Newsday series so it could be discussed there, an aide said.

