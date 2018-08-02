Playgrounds will be built or improved at 14 New York State parks — including Long Island’s Wildwood, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.

The upgrades will cost $2.5 million, Cuomo said, adding they are part of his plan to upgrade 100 state park playgrounds by 2020.

"Quality playgrounds are a magnet for families, drawing children to parks and inspiring New York's youth to enjoy healthy recreation throughout their lives," Cuomo said in a statement.

At Wildwood, the parks department plans to expand the playground, add equipment and make it accessible for wheelchair users, said George Gorman, Long Island regional deputy director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Plans still are preliminary for the park, located in Wading River. “We will evaluate the current playground equipment and upgrade as necessary,” he said.

The Wildwood project, expected to cost $125,000, will include two areas: one for children ages 2 to 5, and a second for 5- to 12-year-olds, Gorman said.

“The playground will have a woodland theme,” he said by email, adding new plantings will help it blend into the scenery.

Work is expected to start this winter and finish by next summer, he said.